Ottawa weather: Sunny skies but cold on Thursday

There will be plenty of sunshine in Ottawa today, but you’ll want to bundle up if you’re going outside because it will be cold.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of -9 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -22 C this morning, and more like -15 C this afternoon.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop to -20 C overnight, but it will feel more like -27 C with the wind chill.

It will be warmer tomorrow in the capital. Friday’s forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -3 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -26 C in the morning, and more like -7 C in the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop to -17 C overnight on Friday.

On Saturday, expect cloudy skies and a high of -4 C.