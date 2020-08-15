OTTAWA -- Enjoy a bright, sunny Saturday to launch this mid-August weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day with a high of 28°C and a humidex of 32. The UV index is 8, or very high.

A clear sky is in the forecast this evening, with a few clouds moving in overnight. The low is 17°C.

On Sunday, expect a sun/cloud mix with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunday's high is 27°C with a humidex of 32. Sunday's forecast includes the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Monday's outlook is a bit cooler, with a high of 23°C. The forecast is cloudy, with a 70 per cent chance of showers.

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday.