Current conditions and forecast
Environment Canada watches and warnings
Interactive traffic map: Plan your route
School bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 18
Advertisement
A bright, sunny Saturday is in store for Ottawa, but temperatures will be well below average.
Environment Canada's weather forecast calls for a high of minus 13 C this afternoon, with a wind chill of around minus 19.
The average high for this time of year is closer to minus 6 C.
Clouds move in this evening and bring a strong chance of flurries overnight. The low is minus 22 C with a wind chill of minus 27.
Warmer temperatures are in store for the coming week. Sunday's forecast high is minus 7 C with a 70 per cent chance of flurries, while Monday's outlook calls for clouds, periods of snow, and a high of minus 1 C.
A few sunny breaks are in the forecast for Tuesday.