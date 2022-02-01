There will be plenty of sunshine in the capital on Tuesday and the mild weather will stick around for a couple of days.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of -2 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -22 C this morning, and more like -6 C this afternoon.

Clouds are expected to roll in around midnight and there’s a 60 per cent chance of snow falling overnight. Temperatures will drop to -5 C.

Periods of snow are expected tomorrow and up to 4cm could fall in Ottawa. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 2 C. The snow will continue into the evening and the overnight low will be -10 C.

The cold weather will return on Thursday – expect more snow and a high of -10 C.