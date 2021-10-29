Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Sunny on Friday ahead of a rainy Halloween weekend
Published Friday, October 29, 2021 7:47AM EDT
Carved pumpkins line the driveway to Prime Minister Stephen Harper's official residence at 24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa on Tuesday, October 30, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
OTTAWA -- It will be sunny in the capital today, but rain is in the forecast for Halloween weekend.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C on Friday. Clouds will roll in tonight and periods of rain will begin overnight. Temperatures will drop down to 6 C.
Expect rain tomorrow and a high of 9 C.
There is a 60 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for Halloween and the high will be 12 C. On Halloween night, expect cloudy periods and an overnight low of 4 C.