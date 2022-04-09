Ottawa weather: Sunny morning with a risk of showers in the afternoon

Spring in Ottawa. (Photo by Alesia Kazantceva on Unsplash) Spring in Ottawa. (Photo by Alesia Kazantceva on Unsplash)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station

A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina