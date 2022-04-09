Ottawa weather: Sunny morning with a risk of showers in the afternoon

We could see a few raindrops today, after a foggy, frosty morning.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 10 C with a chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm.

A partly cloudy evening is in the forecast. Overnight, expect a low of 0 C with a chance of rain or flurries.

Sunday’s outlook is cloudy with a chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 6 C in the afternoon.

Monday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 12 C.

Tuesday could reach a high of 17 C with a chance of showers.