Ottawa weather: Sunny, chilly Monday in Ottawa
Ottawa will see a break from the rain today but a cooler weather outlook with a chance of showers overnight.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for sunny skies throughout the day with a high of 10 C, remaining within seasonal averages.
A few clouds overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers will roll in just after midnight with some fog and temperatures dropping to 1 C.
Tuesday's weather will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18 C.
The weekend will see higher temperatures with showers and increasing clouds.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Final work on Hwy. 417 bridge replacement proceeding ahead of Tuesday reopening
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. renews warning it will defend Philippines after incidents with Chinese vessels in South China Sea
The United States renewed a warning Monday that it would defend the Philippines in case of an armed attack under a 1951 treaty, after Chinese ships blocked and collided with two Filipino vessels off a contested shoal in the South China Sea.
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Blair expected to face questions about Canada's evidence on Gaza hospital strike
Defence Minister Bill Blair is expected to face further questions today about the evidence Canada has gathered to determine a rocket blast at a hospital in Gaza City did not originate in Israel.
Israel strikes across Gaza after allowing another small aid convoy into the besieged enclave
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza early Monday, including in areas where Palestinian civilians have been told to seek refuge, after another small aid shipment was allowed into the besieged Hamas-ruled territory.
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says embassy at the ready to welcome evacuees from Gaza
Canada's ambassador to Egypt says the embassy is ready to help Canadians in Gaza as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas.
Spanish police say they have confiscated ancient gold jewelry worth millions taken from Ukraine
Spanish police say they have confiscated 11 pieces of ancient gold jewelry that were taken out of Ukraine illegally in 2016.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Israel says it welcomes Canada's conclusions about the Gaza hospital strike, clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon intensify, and Canada's employment minister speaks out on Alberta possibly leaving the Canada Pension Plan.
DEVELOPING Day 17 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israeli warplanes strike targets ahead of expected ground offensive in Gaza
Israeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory.
Atlantic
-
Three dead in fatal collision in Fort Lawrence, N.S.: RCMP
Cumberland County District RCMP is investigating a collision that resulted in the death of three people on Highway 2 in Fort Lawrence, N.S.
-
How an award-winning Halifax professor nurtured a network of battery entrepreneurs
They call themselves the "Dahn lab" graduates, and they're powering an unlikely, Halifax-based research hub for batteries designed to replace fossil fuels.
-
Wind and rain are no match for Legs for Literacy runners
The wind and rain couldn't stop over 1,500 people from participating in this years Legs for Literacy run, which is making its full return.
Toronto
-
Debate on motion to silence Ontario NDP legislator set to resume today
The debate on a Progressive Conservative motion to effectively silence an Opposition legislator is set to resume in the Ontario legislature today.
-
Toronto, parts of southern Ontario under frost advisory this morning
Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario are under a frost advisory this morning but the frigid weather isn’t sticking around.
-
Retrial of Toronto mother once convicted of killing disabled daughter wraps up first week. Here's what happened
A Toronto mother’s fight to clear her name in the death of her disabled 16-year-old daughter Cynara continues as her retrial, in which she once again faces a charge of first-degree murder, began at a downtown Toronto courtroom last week. Here's what took place in the first week of proceedings:
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner's inquiry into murder-suicide of Montreal family opens
A coroner's inquest is slated to begin into the 2019 killings of a Montreal woman and her two young children, as well as the death of her husband, who is believed to have killed them before taking his own life.
-
PQ to unveil Year One budget of an independent Quebec
The Parti Québécois is expected to unveil its first budget for a theoretical, independent Quebec.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to downtown Montreal, demand end to killing of civilians in Gaza
A rainfall warning didn't stop thousands protesters from gathering in downtown Montreal Sunday to voice their support for Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. girl will soon be the youngest person with DNA in deep space
A northern Ontario girl will soon have the distinction of being the youngest person with DNA in deep space.
-
Métis Nation of Ontario’s Timmins Council teaches the public how to make traditional moccasins
The Métis Nation of Ontario’s Timmins Council is sharing its traditional practices annually through a serios workshops, the theme this year… is the moccasin.
-
Sudbury Market opens at its new indoor home
Saturday morning marked the grand opening of the Sudbury Market’s new indoor farmers market location at the Elm Place Mall in the city’s downtown core.
London
-
London swimmer Maggie Mac Neil adds Pan Am gold to her butterfly medal collection
Maggie Mac Neil added a Pan American Games gold medal to her Olympic gold in the women's 100-metre butterfly Sunday.
-
Veltman murder trial: What you need to know before day 28
What you should know before day 28 of the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial being held in Windsor.
-
Rally to show support for Palestinians held at London’s Victoria Park
'What matters is, who stands with peace and justice today.' Speakers at a rally in London encourage politicians take a stronger stand.
Winnipeg
-
'We don't want to see anybody hurt': Weekend rallies in Winnipeg support both sides of Israeli/Hamas conflict
Palestinian and Israeli groups clashed outside of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Sunday, projecting their stances on the Israel-Hamas war.
-
'A lot of fun': Manitoba-based Indigenous-led sitcom returns for 2nd season
The creator of a Manitoba-based sitcom set on a fictional northern First Nation says he can’t wait for people to watch its new season.
-
Off-duty officer assaulted downtown: Winnipeg police
Two men are behind bars after an off-duty Winnipeg police officer was attacked Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
'Pumpkin People' wow in West Galt
A Halloween spectacle in Cambridge is getting rave reviews.
-
WATCH
WATCH Brantford, Ont. stilt walker attempts world record
A Brantford, Ont. performer is walking into the history books – again.
-
Police investigation on Kitchener trail
Waterloo regional police have taken down the police tape that they used to block off a portion of a Kitchener trail Sunday morning, but haven’t said what officers were doing in the area.
Calgary
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary, large portion of Alberta
An incoming winter storm is to blame for a new snowfall warning for Calgary and many other areas of Alberta on Monday.
-
Three arrested at Calgary demonstrations related to Middle East conflict
Three people were arrested in connection with protests at the city's Olympic Plaza on Sunday.
-
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. psych nurse appeals to have $50K in misconduct charges overturned
A former Saskatchewan psychiatric nurse fined $50,000 for professional misconduct may get a lesser penalty after an appeal court judge quashed several findings of the disciplinary committee.
-
Sask. town elects new mayor in byelection following ethics probe
A new mayor has been elected in the Town of Nipawin in a byelection called after the last mayor resigned amid an ethics investigation.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops triumph over Regina Thunder in prairie conference final
The rivalry between the Regina Thunder and the Saskatoon Hilltops was at full flame today as the teams clashed in the Junior Football Prairie Conference final.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton-based Pride Tape makes NHL appearance Saturday despite ban
A Canadian NHL player is the first to sport rainbow-coloured Pride Tape on the ice since it was banned by the league.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Day 17 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israeli warplanes strike targets ahead of expected ground offensive in Gaza
Israeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory.
-
Protestors stand in silence Sunday for ceasefire in Gaza
Edmontonians stood together in silence Sunday, calling for an end to violence in Gaza.
Vancouver
-
As winter weather approaches, Burnaby in dire need of shelter space, homeless advocate says
A Burnaby homeless advocate says as the region moves into colder, wet weather, the city needs to find ways to shelter its most vulnerable residents.
-
Rapper Lil Yachty's Vancouver concert cancelled after fans rush the floor
Rapper Lil Yachty’s show in Vancouver was halted after only a few songs on Saturday night after he encouraged fans in the stands to rush the floor.
-
'This isn't who we are': Rainbow crosswalk vandalized in Fort Langley, B.C.
A rainbow crosswalk in the community of Fort Langley, B.C. was vandalized on Friday night, and not for the first time.
Regina
-
Regina police close portion of Sask. Drive following serious collision involving pedestrian
Regina police have closed a portion of Saskatchewan Drive following a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian Sunday night.
-
'To see everybody go their separate ways is tough': Riders clean out their lockers after missing playoffs
Members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders cleaned out their lockers on Sunday as their 2023 season came to a close following Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Argonauts which officially knocked them out of playoff contention.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops triumph over Regina Thunder in prairie conference final
The rivalry between the Regina Thunder and the Saskatoon Hilltops was at full flame today as the teams clashed in the Junior Football Prairie Conference final.