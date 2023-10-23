Ottawa weather: Sunny, chilly Monday in Ottawa

Ottawa

    Ottawa will see a break from the rain today but a cooler weather outlook with a chance of showers overnight.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for sunny skies throughout the day with a high of 10 C, remaining within seasonal averages.

    A few clouds overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers will roll in just after midnight with some fog and temperatures dropping to 1 C.

    Tuesday's weather will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C.

    Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18 C.

    The weekend will see higher temperatures with showers and increasing clouds.

