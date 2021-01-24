OTTAWA -- A bright and sunny Sunday greets us in Ottawa, but frigid temperatures will linger for at least another day.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes a clear and sunny sky and a high of minus 10°C, but the wind chill is nasty. The morning breeze will make it feel more like minus 29 and, by the afternoon, a wind chill of minus 18 will stick around.

Ottawa Public Health issued a frostbite advisory on Saturday until further notice.

Clouds are expected to move in Monday evening and the overnight low will be a cold minus 18°C with a wind chill of minus 24.

Warmer temperatures return on Monday. The forecast is cloudy with a high of minus 5°C.

Tuesday could see a bit of sunshine with a high of minus 7°C.

Wednesday's outlook is sunny with a high of minus 7°C.