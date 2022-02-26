A frigid morning in Ottawa will become a milder afternoon as temperatures rise.

Environment Canada's weather forecast calls for a sunny but brisk morning, with wind chills around -30 warming up to a high of -4 C with a wind chill of -10 by the afternoon. Clouds are expected to move in around noon.

The afternoon high is still slightly below seasonal. The average high for this time of year is closer to -2 C.

Overnight, clouds stick around, and there's a 30 per cent chance of flurries. The low is -6 C, about five degrees warmer than average.

Sunday's forecast is cloudy with flurries, which could be heavy at times, and a high of -2 C.

Sunshine is back in the forecast Monday with a high of -7 C. Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of flurries.