Current conditions and forecast
Environment Canada watches and warnings
Interactive traffic map: Plan your route
School bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region
Advertisement
A jogger runs alongside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (Mike Mersereau / CTV News Ottawa)
A frigid morning in Ottawa will become a milder afternoon as temperatures rise.
Environment Canada's weather forecast calls for a sunny but brisk morning, with wind chills around -30 warming up to a high of -4 C with a wind chill of -10 by the afternoon. Clouds are expected to move in around noon.
The afternoon high is still slightly below seasonal. The average high for this time of year is closer to -2 C.
Overnight, clouds stick around, and there's a 30 per cent chance of flurries. The low is -6 C, about five degrees warmer than average.
Sunday's forecast is cloudy with flurries, which could be heavy at times, and a high of -2 C.
Sunshine is back in the forecast Monday with a high of -7 C. Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of flurries.