OTTAWA -- Expect beautiful November weather and above seasonal temperatures to start the week in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 13 C with a mix of sun and cloud. The average high for this time of year is 6 C.

Clouds will roll in tonight and temperatures will drop down to 4 C.

The warm weather will continue tomorrow with a forecast high of 13 C and a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures will drop to 1 C overnight.

On Wednesday, expect sunny skies and a high of 9 C.