Ottawa weather: Sunny and above seasonal temperatures to start the week
Published Monday, November 8, 2021 8:01AM EST
People enjoy the warm weather in Ottawa, Nov. 7, 2020. (Mike Mersereau / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Expect beautiful November weather and above seasonal temperatures to start the week in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 13 C with a mix of sun and cloud. The average high for this time of year is 6 C.
Clouds will roll in tonight and temperatures will drop down to 4 C.
The warm weather will continue tomorrow with a forecast high of 13 C and a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures will drop to 1 C overnight.
On Wednesday, expect sunny skies and a high of 9 C.