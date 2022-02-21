It will be a mild winter day in the capital and snow is expected to begin late this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early in the day. Periods of snow will begin this afternoon and today’s forecast high is -1 C.

The snow will continue into the evening and is expected to end around midnight. There is a chance of ice pellets and freezing rain overnight, and temperatures will drop to -8 C.

There is a special weather statement in effect for tomorrow. Freezing rain is expected tomorrow morning and afternoon. There is also a 40 per cent chance of ice pellets in the forecast for Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow’s forecast high is 3 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -14 C in the morning.

The freezing rain will turn into rain showers later tomorrow evening, and temperatures will drop to 1 C overnight.

On Wednesday – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries, and a high of 1 C.