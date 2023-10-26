OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa weather: Showers, mild temperatures on Thursday

    Mainly cloudy conditions with rain and mild temperatures are on the horizon for Thursday in Ottawa.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.

    Temperatures will be mild with a high of 18 C.

    It will become partly cloudy late this evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 14 C.

    Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning with winds southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.

    The weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday.

    Temperatures will lower starting Sunday with a high of 7 C.

