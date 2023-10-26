Ottawa weather: Showers, mild temperatures on Thursday

Mainly cloudy conditions with rain and mild temperatures are on the horizon for Thursday in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.

Temperatures will be mild with a high of 18 C.

It will become partly cloudy late this evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 14 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning with winds southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.

The weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday.

Temperatures will lower starting Sunday with a high of 7 C.