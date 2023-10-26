Ottawa weather: Showers, mild temperatures on Thursday
Mainly cloudy conditions with rain and mild temperatures are on the horizon for Thursday in Ottawa.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.
Temperatures will be mild with a high of 18 C.
It will become partly cloudy late this evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 14 C.
Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning with winds southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.
The weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday.
Temperatures will lower starting Sunday with a high of 7 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
Is the Chinese government trying to acquire land and companies to spy on Canada?
Canada has blocked attempts by the Chinese government to acquire properties near sensitive and strategic locations over espionage concerns, according to CSIS director David Vigneault.
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
Atlantic
Atlantic premiers welcome federal retreat on carbon pricing policy
East Coast premiers are welcoming Ottawa's retreat from its carbon pricing policy in Atlantic Canada.
Weekend weather flips Maritimes from warm to cold; snow possible next week
Big changes are coming for our weather in the Maritimes over the weekend.
Toronto
Ontario considering upload of Gardiner and DVP as part of new deal with Toronto, mayor's office says
Toronto’s mayor says the possibility of uploading the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway to the province is being considered as part of a new financial deal between the two governments.
Hate-motivated investigation underway after assault, removal of pro-Israel posters in Toronto
An assault in downtown Toronto that took place after a suspect was confronted for allegedly removing pro-Israel posters is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
1 rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Toronto's west end
One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s west end, police say.
Montreal
'I can't breathe:' Report says Quebec hockey player forced to mimic George Floyd
Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest says she was "deeply shocked" by a report that a young Black hockey player in the province was made to say, "I can't breathe," as a teammate knelt on his neck.
Ending the Metro at 11 p.m.? Montreal considering transit reductions amid funding spat with Quebec
Significant cutbacks are being considered in Montreal, including a stoppage of Metro service at 11 p.m., to cope with a potential reduction of public transit funding from the province.
-
Northern Ontario
Ontario man 'shocked' when $22,000 certified cheque bounces
An Ontario man said his jaw dropped when a bank teller would not accept the certified cheque he was given after selling his vehicle for $22,000.
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
-
Woman killed by partner in horrific Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., shootings identified: CP
Family of one of the four people killed in a violent intimate partner attack at two Sault Ste. Marie homes on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman killed at the first home as Angie Sweeney.
London
Suspect in jewellery store smash and grab identified
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to People’s Jewellers after somebody entered the store, smashed a display case and stole some jewellery.
Quebec Street to fully reopen to traffic on Friday
After six months of construction, traffic on Quebec Street is once again flowing.
Sick juror sidelines Veltman trial for a second Friday in a row
Justice Renee Pomerance told the jury in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom she had no choice but to adjourn for the day.
Winnipeg
Two Alberta lawyers agree to plea bargain for having Manitoba judge followed
Two Alberta-based lawyers will not be able to practise anywhere in Canada for three years after admitting to having a private investigator spy on a Manitoba judge.
Truck hitting ditch leads to seizure of $500K in stolen property: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP seized $500,000 in stolen property earlier this week in an investigation that started with a vehicle hitting a ditch.
-
Council unanimously axes call to rename former Bishop Grandin Boulevard
Despite a unanimous vote, there was still debate over the matter, with one city councillor responding to criticism of the idea saying he is not the "typical white guy."
Kitchener
Unifor healthcare workers reach deal with Grand River Hospital
The union representing nearly 1,400 healthcare workers at Grand River Hospital (GRH) says it has successfully negotiated monetary enhancements for its members.
Collision disrupts ION service
Grand River Transit says ION trains are not running between Willis Way/Waterloo Public Square and Kitchener Market Station due to a crash.
-
Calgary
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 person hurt in northeast Calgary shooting
Emergency crews say at least one person is in non-life-threatening condition following a shooting in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge.
Calgary sex trade worker accused of drugging then robbing client
A Calgary sex trade worker is facing charges after allegedly drugging and robbing a client, Alberta police said Friday.
Cochrane RCMP officers cleared of accusations in 2021 death of Mînî Thnî child
RCMP officers who were called to investigate a domestic incident that ultimately resulted in the death of a six-month-old child in 2021 have been cleared of negligence, the province's police watchdog said Friday.
Saskatoon
'Buckle up': Sask. teachers' union votes 95% in favour of potential job action
During a meeting of its council in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) announced the results of a vote earlier this week to authorize job actions.
-
'Life-changing injury': Saskatoon man loses fingertips after cell door shuts on hand at police station
A Saskatoon man suffered a life-altering injury after a cell door shut on his hand over the weekend.
Edmonton
Smith, Notley both upset Alberta natural gas users left out of Trudeau's carbon tax relief plan
It's not often Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley agree on policy, but both Alberta's premier and her opposition counterpart are criticizing Justin Trudeau's latest announcement.
1 of 3 men arrested in connection to 2022 downtown Edmonton homicide
A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a December 2022 homicide in downtown Edmonton.
-
Driver ends up in ditch after hitting lost semi load near Smoky Lake
Mounties are looking for a semi driver who lost part of their load on a northern Alberta highway, which another commuter crashed into.
Vancouver
258 arrests made in 2-week period as Vancouver police continue shoplifting crackdown
Efforts to crack down on violent and chronic shoplifters continues in Vancouver, where police say they recently made 258 arrests in the span of two weeks.
Fireworks explode on Highway 1 after collision near Hope, B.C.
Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C., Thursday after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing a trailer carrying a 'large quantity' of fireworks, according to authorities.
-
Suspended driver tells B.C. court keto diet caused false breathalyzer reading
A B.C. driver who claimed his ketogenic diet caused a false breathalyzer reading has been refused a second chance to challenge the three-day driving prohibition he received after taking the test.
Regina
-
Sask. communities set temperature records, see heavy snowfall as abrupt October cold sets in
Multiple temperature records were broken in Saskatchewan this past week as winter conditions arrived abruptly, bringing snowfall warnings and below-seasonal temperatures to much of the province.