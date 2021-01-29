OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents awoke on Friday to the coldest morning yet this winter.

The temperature this morning was -19 C, but the wind chill made it feel more like -29. The temperature on Friday will climb to -11 C, but the wind will continue to bse a factor, gusting to 40 kilometres per hour out of the northwest.

The overnight low will plunge to -20 C, or minus 26 with the wind chill.

On Saturday, the wind chill will be a punishing -30 in the morning and -18 in the afternoon. The high is -12 C with sunny skies. There is a risk of frostbite.

Sunday will warm up a little bit: expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -9 C.

After that the cold snap ends and high temperatures will be above average next week: -4 C on Monday, -2 C on Tuesday and -3 C on Wednesday.