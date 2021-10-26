OTTAWA -- It will be a rainy and windy day in the capital with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 9 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. The rain will continue this evening but is expected to clear up overnight – temperatures will drop down to 3 C.

The weather will clear up tomorrow with sunny skies and a high of 13 C.

On Thursday, more sunshine and a high of 13 C.