Ottawa weather: Rainy and windy on Tuesday
Published Tuesday, October 26, 2021 7:33AM EDT
A windy and rainy day in downtown Ottawa on Sunday, March 14, 2010. (The Canadian Press / Pawel Dwulit)
OTTAWA -- It will be a rainy and windy day in the capital with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h this afternoon.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 9 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. The rain will continue this evening but is expected to clear up overnight – temperatures will drop down to 3 C.
The weather will clear up tomorrow with sunny skies and a high of 13 C.
On Thursday, more sunshine and a high of 13 C.