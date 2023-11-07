OTTAWA
    • Ottawa weather: Rain showers, temperatures dropping late on Tuesday

    Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms will taper off with temperatures expected to drop tonight.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 7 calls for showers ending this morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a slight risk of thunderstorms early this morning.

    Southwest winds at 20 km/h will become northwest at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h this morning.

    A high of 10 C in the morning will fall to 1 C this afternoon.

    Tonight will be mostly overcast with a low of -5 C

    Wednesday will see a slight improvement with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will remain colder with a high of 2 C.

    Snow will return Wednesday night with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

    Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers.

    Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

