Ottawa weather: Rain showers, temperatures dropping late on Tuesday
Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms will taper off with temperatures expected to drop tonight.
Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 7 calls for showers ending this morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a slight risk of thunderstorms early this morning.
Southwest winds at 20 km/h will become northwest at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h this morning.
A high of 10 C in the morning will fall to 1 C this afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly overcast with a low of -5 C
Wednesday will see a slight improvement with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will remain colder with a high of 2 C.
Snow will return Wednesday night with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers.
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than 1 in 3 Canadians went a year without dental visit: Statistics Canada
More than one-third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year while nearly one-quarter avoided dental care due to costs, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
A month into war, Netanyahu says Israel will have an 'overall security' role in Gaza indefinitely
Israel will take "overall security responsibility" in Gaza indefinitely after its war with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, the clearest indication yet that Israel plans to maintain control over the coastal enclave one month into a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and levelled whole swaths of the territory.
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
Taraja Ramsess, 'Black Panther' stuntman, dies with three of his children in car crash
Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman, actor and martial artist known for his work on the 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers' movies, is being mourned after he and three of his children were killed as a result of a car crash in Georgia last week.
WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection, a stunning fall for a firm once valued at close to US$50 billion
WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, marking a stunning fall for the office-sharing company once seen as a Wall Street darling that promised to upend the way people went to work around the world.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
MPs defeat a motion calling on the federal government to expand the carbon tax carve-out to all home heating, the death toll in Gaza surpasses 10,000, and two are dead after a fire at Canada's high commission in Nigeria.
NATO announces formal suspension of Cold War-era security treaty after Russia's pullout
NATO on Tuesday announced the formal suspension of a key Cold War-era security treaty in response to Russia's pullout from the deal. The alliance said its members who signed the treaty are now freezing their participation in the pact.
Atlantic
-
Premiers say Ottawa must ensure carbon pricing measures are fair to all Canadians
Canada's premiers presented a rare unified front Monday as they took turns saying Ottawa's recent changes to its carbon pricing measures were unfairly applied across the country.
-
Chequing out: Scotiabank closing 2 Cape Breton branches
Scotiabank branches in Glace Bay and New Waterford, N.S., will close in November 2024.
-
'How much does it pay?': More provinces move to make salary information mandatory in job postings
A lot of job seekers likely believe it's overdue, but a growing number of provinces are making it mandatory for salaries to be posted with job details.
Toronto
-
CUPE members launch human rights claim alleging union promotes antisemitism
Almost 30 members of Canada’s largest union filed a human rights claim on Monday alleging that the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has engaged in systemic discrimination and promoted antisemitism that isolates Jewish members.
-
Closing arguments expected in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial
The jury in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is expected to hear closing arguments from Crown and defence lawyers today.
-
3 people injured after 2 vehicles collide in Brampton: police
Three people have been transported to hospital following a collision in Brampton early Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects offer to not raise tuition for McGill, Concordia students
The Quebec government is rejecting a proposal from McGill and Concordia universities that would keep tuition fees for out-of-province students the same starting next fall.
-
Police investigating suspicious death of young child on Montreal's North Shore
Police are investigating a suspicious death of a young child after they were called to a home on Montreal's North Shore Monday afternoon.
-
Funding for housing, food banks expected in Quebec economic update
Quebec's finance minister says he plans to address issues of housing, homelessness and climate change adaptation in the update.
Northern Ontario
-
Evan Ellingson, former child actor from 'CSI: Miami,' dead at 35
Evan Ellingson, a former child actor known for roles in 'My Sister's Keeper' and 'CSI Miami,' has died. He was 35.
-
Police pass animal cruelty investigation to provincial welfare agency
An investigation that started last month into abuse allegations has been transferred to Ontario Provincial Animal Welfare Services, Kirkland Lake police say.
-
Snowfall warnings in northern Ontario, 15 cm expected
Heavy snowfall is expected in parts of northern Ontario on Monday, triggering weather alerts by Environment Canada.
London
-
Beer vats on the move from Sarnia to London
The heavy haul is expected to enter City of London between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Fanshawe Park Road.
-
'I’m not going to be homeless': Motel tenants won’t be evicted after homeless hub plan cancelled
Linda Boxall was crying tears of joy after finding out she’ll be able to stay in her motel in London, Ont.’s north end. Living as a permanent tenant at the Lighthouse Inn for five years, Boxall was worried she’d be evicted when the city planned to turn the inn into a hub for the homeless.
-
Prostate cancer support group offers hope, relief to men in London, Sarnia, Wallaceburg
Neil Langlois is sharing his experience with prostate cancer — he's a survivor and once a month meets with the London Sarnia Wallaceburg (LSW) Prostate Cancer Support Group to work through the trauma it caused.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for man discharging gun in Bloodvein
The RCMP is asking Bloodvein residents to stay inside on Tuesday morning as officers search for a man with a gun.
-
'Absolutely horrendous': City exploring options for lights at St. James Costco
A proposal at city hall could make it safer and easier to get in and out of a Winnipeg Costco.
-
Man accused of killing four women, disposing of bodies, pleads not guilty in Winnipeg
A man accused of killing four women, two of whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill, maintained his innocence on the first day of a pretrial hearing.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener considers housing options to keep up with growth of Conestoga College
The City of Kitchener is attempting to find a balance in the Lower Doon area of Kitchener.
-
Kitchener Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
-
Waterloo regional police hold second public input session for 2024 budget
Leading up to their budget review and approval by regional council, the Waterloo Regional Police Service held a meeting Monday to give residents a chance to weigh in.
Calgary
-
Vision for Calgary's Downtown West development plan released
Plans to redesign Calgary's Downtown West were made public Monday, as part of an effort to create a stronger and more active city core.
-
Northwest Calgary elementary school placed into lockdown due to nearby police investigation
A northwest Calgary elementary school was locked down on Monday afternoon due to a police investigation in the community.
-
Crescent Point solidifies Montney dominance in $2.55B deal for Hammerhead Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. has inked another blockbuster deal in the Canadian oilpatch, solidifying its place as the dominant player in the Montney, one of North America's largest unconventional petroleum plays.
Saskatoon
-
Two men and a child are dead after falling through the ice on a Sask. lake
Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake on Saturday.
-
Opening of new Saskatoon community market delayed until March
It will be at least another four months until there will be life back at the former farmers' market building at Market Square in the Riversdale neighbourhood, despite some hope that it would be open already.
-
Saskatoon play tells the stories of the Canadian artists sent to document wars
An upcoming performance at Persephone Theatre highlights the impact of art and artists during wartime.
Edmonton
-
Concerns expressed over Alberta premier's promise to protect parental rights in speech to UCP
It was her promise to keep parents in control of their children's education that garnered the loudest cheers and rounds of applause for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith at her party's annual general meeting this weekend in Calgary.
-
Fort Saskatchewan couple celebrating doubly unique birth of daughter
Kinsley Jane's birth is a story her parents will be telling for the rest of her life.
-
City affordable housing grants spur development, provide homes for low-income earners
Edmonton's former downtown YMCA building is being transformed into modern apartments, with a beer hall and stores at street level — but not for wealthy young professionals.
Vancouver
-
B.C. politicians point fingers as search for sex offender continues
The search for repeat child sex offender Randall Hopley, on the lam since Saturday, triggered political calls for accountability.
-
Meet Nugget, the 12-year-old Vancouver dog revealing the power of pet therapy
A 12-year-old dog named Nugget so enjoys visiting patients at Mount Saint Joseph Hospital, that if you try to lead him away from the front door, he stubbornly tugs on his leash to go inside.
-
Reports of 'fetal and neonatal deaths' linked to unauthorized midwives, B.C. college says
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has received 13 reports of incidents involving unauthorized midwifery over the last 18 months – including some that had tragic outcomes for parents.
Regina
-
'Will they want to work here?': Sask. NDP worries alleged racism at Regina hospital will affect international recruitment
Saskatchewan New Democrats say they're worried the province's recruitment and retention of health-care professionals will suffer following allegations of racism and discrimination at a Regina hospital.
-
Two men and a child are dead after falling through the ice on a Sask. lake
Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake on Saturday.
-
Trial begins for Adam Roland Hook, accused in 2021 murder of Jeffrey Gerald Lehto
The trial of Adam Roland Hook – a Regina man accused of killing 30-year-old Jeffrey Gerald Lehto in January of 2021 – officially began on Monday.