OTTAWA -- Monday begins with showers, but they won't do much to cool things off.

Environment Canada's forecast for Monday calls for showers during the morning, followed by a sun/cloud mix in the afternoon. Monday's forecast high is 26°C with a Humidex of 31.

The muggy conditions follow a week of dry weather, with no rain and very low relative humidity.

That trend is now over and we can expect hot, muggy days and stifling nights until the weekend.

Monday night's low is 16°C, nearly six degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Tuesday's forecast high is 31°C with a Humidex of 36. There is also a 30 per cent chance of showers and the possibility of thunderstorms Tuesday, though most of the day is expected to be partly sunny. Overnight into Wednesday, the low is 20°C, about twice as warm as it normally would be.

Wednesday's outlook calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 33°C.

Thursday and Friday have temperatures in the high 20s, with nights in the high teens before things appear to cool off by Saturday.

Moist, tropical air bringing summerlike heat

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live, the shift in the weather is a result of where the air above Ottawa is coming from.

"A couple of weeks ago, you hard air from the north, cold, polar air," he said. "Now, it's air from the south, warm, tropical air from the Gulf of Mexico."

The fact that this is happening in May and not July, when one would expect heat and humidity like this, has both pros and cons, Phillips said.

"For this first kind of heat bout, from a health point of view, it's worse. We need to acclimatize to it," he said. "The warm, Gulf of Mexico air is bringing a lot of moisture but we're not adding our own moisture sources. Crops and gardens aren't growing like they would be in July. If they were, we might even see more humidity."

Phillips suggests Wednesday, May 27 could be a record-breaker. The forecast calls for a high of 33°C, while the Ottawa Airport record for that date is 31.9°C, set in 1978.

Temperatures are expected to return closer to normal by the end of the week and Phillips believes June could start off a bit cooler than average, though certainly not like the record cold we saw in early May.

"We see June beginning a bit on the cool side, about 10 degrees below where we are now," he said. "We might see a little bit more rain in June, which is good, we need the rain."

Rain showers at around 5 a.m. Monday were the first in Ottawa since May 15.

Environment Canada's long-term outlook for summer is expected to be released June 1.