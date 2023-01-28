Ottawa weather: More snow on the way

More snow is on the way this weekend, as city crews continue to clean up the nearly 30 cm that has fallen since Wednesday.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa includes a weather advisory about another 10 cm of snow expected Saturday night and through the day Sunday.

"A long duration snowfall is expected due to a low pressure system tracking south of the area," the advisory says. "If forecast snowfall amounts meet or exceed 15 cm in 24 hours then a snowfall warning may be required."

Periods of light snow and flurries are in the forecast for Saturday, with a high of 0 C. Overnight, expect about 2 cm of snow and a low of -7 C.

Sunday's forecast includes periods of snow, about 5 cm, and temperatures around -4 C.

Monday's forecast is cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of -10 C.

Cold nights are ahead as February begins, with at least one low of -25 C in the long-term outlook. Sunshine is expected during the daytime as February begins.