There will be a mix of sun and cloud and possible flurries in the capital on Tuesday ahead of frigid temperatures tonight.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of light snow to start the day. The snow will end this morning and turn into a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Today’s high is -10 C but it will feel more like -21 C this morning with the wind chill.

The bitterly cold weather will return tonight with an overnight low of -31 C and a wind chill of -37 C. There will be a risk of frostbite this evening.

The frigid temperatures will continue tomorrow. Expect sunshine and a high of -19 on Wednesday, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -23 C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite will continue throughout the day.

It will be much warmer in Ottawa on Thursday – expect cloudy skies and a high of -5 C.