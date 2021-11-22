Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of early morning flurries
Published Monday, November 22, 2021 7:33AM EST Last Updated Monday, November 22, 2021 7:33AM EST
OTTAWA -- Expect rain or flurries in the capital today and cool temperatures to start the week.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 2 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. It will be windy early in the day with gusts reaching up to 50km/h before becoming lighter this afternoon.
Expect clouds this evening and an overnight low of – 6 C, and a wind chill of -10 C.
It will be cool and mainly cloudy tomorrow – the forecast high is only -4 C. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight.
On Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 3 C.