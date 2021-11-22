OTTAWA -- Expect rain or flurries in the capital today and cool temperatures to start the week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 2 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. It will be windy early in the day with gusts reaching up to 50km/h before becoming lighter this afternoon.

Expect clouds this evening and an overnight low of – 6 C, and a wind chill of -10 C.

It will be cool and mainly cloudy tomorrow – the forecast high is only -4 C. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight.

On Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 3 C.