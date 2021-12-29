Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud in the capital on Wednesday
A pedestrian braves the brisk weather as a cold snap grips Ottawa on Tuesday, January 22, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Today will be one of the only days this week to enjoy sunshine in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of -2 C and a wind child near -8 C in the morning. A mix of sun and cloud is expected throughout the day.
There’s a chance of flurries overnight as well as freezing drizzle - temperatures will drop to -6 C.
Snow is the forecast for tomorrow and there is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. The high will be -3 C but it will feel like -8 C with the wind chill.
It will be a mild New Year’s Eve in Ottawa on Friday – expect cloudy skies and a high of 1 C.