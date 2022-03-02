Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud, chance of flurries on Wednesday

It will be a warmer day in the capital on Wednesday and the sun is expected to peak through the clouds.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -3 C. It will become cloudy around noon, and there will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries later in the day. The wind chill will make it feel more like -6 C this afternoon.

Periods of snow will begin this evening, but will end after midnight. Expect around 2 cm of snow to fall overnight. Temperatures will drop to -16 C, but it will feel more like -24 C with the wind chill.

It will be a colder day in Ottawa tomorrow – the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -10 C. It will feel more like -25 C with the wind chill in the morning, and more like -16 C in the afternoon.

Skies will stay clear into the evening and temperatures will drop to -17 C overnight.

On Friday, expect sunshine and a high of -4 C.