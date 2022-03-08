Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud, chance of flurries on Tuesday

There will be some sunshine in Ottawa today and the mild weather is expected to continue throughout the week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and high of 1 C. There’s a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning.

It will be windy until early this afternoon – expect gusts of up to 50 km/h. The wind chill will make it feel more like -16 C this morning, and more like -4 C this evening.

Temperatures will drop to -7 C overnight.

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny, but some clouds will roll in late morning, and there will be a possibility of flurries in the afternoon. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 2 C, but it will feel more like -10 C in the morning with the wind chill.

It will be another mild day on Thursday – expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 4 C.