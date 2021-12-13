Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud and mild temperatures to start the week
Published Monday, December 13, 2021 7:50AM EST
Expect mild weather and above seasonal temperatures throughout the week in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 5 C today.
A few clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will drop to -3 C with a wind chill of -7 C overnight.
Tomorrow, expect sunshine and a high of 1 C.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 2 C. Freezing rain or rain showers are possible in the evening as temperatures drop to 0 C overnight.