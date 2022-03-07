Ottawa weather: Mix of snow and ice pellets, mild temperatures on Monday
A mixed bag of winter weather will arrive in Ottawa late this morning and could make the roads slippery throughout the day.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of snow mixed with ice pellets beginning before noon. The temperature will hover around 0 C all day.
Expect up to 2 to 4 cm of snow and ice to accumulate in the capital today.
The snow will continue into the evening and is expected to end around midnight. Another 2 to 4 cm of snow could call overnight. Temperatures will drop to -6 C, but it will feel more like -13 C with the wind chill.
It will be a warmer day in Ottawa tomorrow. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C. It will be windy in the morning with gusts up to 50 km/h, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -14 C.
Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop down to -7 C overnight.
The warm weather will continue on Wednesday – expect sunny skies and a high of 4 C.
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
Russian families divided over attack on Ukraine, some misled by state media
When there is conflict between nations, there are divisions within families -- a fact that is glaringly apparent in Russia’s attack of Ukraine, which has left some Russian supporters of Ukraine struggling to explain to their relatives that Putin’s version of events is not reality.
Live updates: Macron critical of Russia's corridor offers
French President Emmanuel Macron criticized 'hypocritical' rhetoric and 'cynicism' from Moscow about offering to open humanitarian corridors to Russia for Ukrainian civilians.
Death toll surpasses 6 million for COVID-19 pandemic now in 3rd year
The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.
Experts advise against waiting for Omicron-specific vaccines
With pharmaceutical companies anticipating relatively short turnaround times for developing Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines, some Canadians may consider waiting to get their booster shots in favour of one that targets the latest variant of concern. Experts, however, caution against waiting.
Trudeau meets with U.K., Netherlands prime ministers over crisis in Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived today at the Royal Air Force Station Northolt outside of London for a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to strategize on the response of NATO countries to the conflict.
Non-citizens of Ukraine don't qualify for temporary refuge from war in Canada
The Canadian government is allowing Ukrainians who have fled Russian aggression to come to Canada temporarily for a period of two years 'for those who need a safe haven while the war ravages their homeland,' Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced last week, but the program is only available to Ukraine citizens.
U.S. markets set for lower open; oil prices continue to surge
U.S. markets were heading for a lower open Monday, following global markets as oil prices jumped and the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia.
A look at Russia's claims to justify war in Ukraine
As Ukrainians and Russians fight on the battlefield, both sides are also fighting an information war online and in the media space.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia Mounties should be compelled to testify at mass shooting inquiry: experts
Public trust in the inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia almost two years ago would be undermined if the RCMP officers involved are not compelled to testify, legal experts say.
'Unprecedented' gas hikes in the Maritimes may not be the end
Another unscheduled price adjustment has seen the price of regular, self-serve jump about ten cents overnight in New Brunswick.
Nova Scotia to enter second phase of reopening plan Monday
Phase two brings changes mostly to gathering limits. Larger facilities like the Scotiabank Centre can go to 75 per cent capacity up to a maximum of 5000 spectators, that's up from 3000. Bars and restaurants will be able to welcome more customers too.
Toronto
Toronto's Ukrainian community rallies outside Russian consulate
More than 1,000 supporters of Ukraine closed a section of Midtown Toronto today. Eleven days into the Russian invasion, they're asking for intervention.
'Messy mix' of winter weather to hit Toronto region Monday
After spring-like conditions on Sunday, Toronto and surrounding regions are expected to get a wintry mix Monday with rain, freezing rain and wet snow in the forecast.
-
Police investigating suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags damaged in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags were damaged at a movie theatre parking lot in Etobicoke.
Montreal
Quebec elementary, high school students no longer need to wear masks in class
Quebec is taking the first step toward ending its mandatory mask mandate.
Calls for Montreal Symphony Orchestra to cancel upcoming concerts featuring Russian pianist
After a Russian pianist’s Vancouver concert was cancelled in light of the conflict in Ukraine, some are calling on the Montreal Symphony Orchestra to do the same.
-
Boil water advisory in effect in Vaudreuil-Dorion after water main break
A major water main break in Vaudreuil-Dorion has forced a boil water advisory for several neighbourhoods.
Northern Ontario
Those who consume even a few alcoholic drinks a week have smaller brains, research finds
New research has found a correlation between even modest levels of alcohol consumption and reduced brain size.
-
London
Emergency crews continue search for missing child in West Perth
Emergency crews will continue their search Monday for a missing 10-year-old child who fell through the ice at Whirl Creek near Mitchell, Ont.
Freezing rain warning issued for Southwestern Ontario
A freezing rain warning has been issued by Environment Canada for many parts of Southwestern Ontario.
-
GoodLife Fitness lays off 480 fitness instructors, citing COVID-19 restrictions
GoodLife Fitness has let go of nearly 500 employees across Canada due to COVID-19 restrictions cutting down on business, according to a statement from the company.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg warehouse destroyed in industrial area fire
A fire in Winnipeg’s Chevrier neighbourhood on Sunday has left a warehouse destroyed.
-
'I've never seen Canadians this united': Winnipeggers rally for second straight week to show support for Ukraine
Thousands of people gathered at the Manitoba Legislative Building in another show of support for Ukraine Sunday afternoon.
Kitchener
Freezing rain and slippery road conditions expected across Waterloo Region
Environment Canada is urging motorists to drive with caution after issuing a freezing rain warning in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on Monday.
Inclement weather: School closures and cancellations
Some local school boards have closed schools and offices to students and staff on Monday, due to inclement weather.
-
Calgary
Kenney pushes for 'immediate' global ban on Russian energy exports
Alberta's premier says the world must boycott all oil and gas products from Russia amid its military invasion of Ukraine.
-
-
Here are some of the places where you will still need to wear a mask in Calgary
While the province dropped its requirement for masking inside public buildings and businesses as of March 1, there are a number of locations in Calgary who say they're not ready to go ahead just yet.
Saskatoon
TeleMiracle 46 sees record-breaking year
TeleMiracle 46 was record-breaking raising a total of $8,002,722.
Saskatoon march calls for no fly zone over Ukraine
Oleksandr Atamanchuk wants to make the sound of air raid sirens a distant memory for his family back home.
-
Saskatoon Soaps show support for Ukraine
A Saskatoon improv comedy group is showing support for Ukraine.
Edmonton
Alberta calls for an end to 'pointless' federal COVID-19 travel restrictions
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says a motion will be presented in the legislature to call on Ottawa to end "pointless" COVID-19 travel measures.
Man charged with manslaughter in death of 17-day-old baby in Alberta hospital
A man has been charged after the death of a 17-day-old infant at the Bonnyville hospital, according to RCMP.
-
Kenney pushes for 'immediate' global ban on Russian energy exports
Alberta's premier says the world must boycott all oil and gas products from Russia amid its military invasion of Ukraine.
Vancouver
Hundreds rally in downtown Vancouver in support of Ukraine
For the third consecutive weekend, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Vancouver to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
'The sky's the limit': Metro Vancouver gas prices hit a staggering 209.9 cents per litre
Since breaking the all-time record Wednesday, the price of gasoline in Metro Vancouver has done it again, and again, climbing another 23 cents in just four days.
-
'Have the patient decide, not the government': B.C. man doesn't want to lose family doctor over vaccine mandate
B.C.'s vaccine mandate for health professionals comes into effect March 24, but some patients are questioning if it's necessary.
Regina
-
-
Regina kicks off women's history month with multiple events
The month of March is woman's history month and there were no shortage of events celebrating women in Regina.