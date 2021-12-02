There will be a mixed bag of winter weather in the capital on Thursday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of light snow or drizzle this morning - there is also a risk of freezing rain early in the day.

There’s a 60 per cent chance of rain this afternoon and temperatures will rise to a high of 6 C.

That rain will turn into a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight as temperatures drop down to -5 C with a wind chill of -11 C.

Tomorrow, skies will be clear during the day and the forecast high is -4 C. Flurries are expected to start overnight and continue into the start of the weekend.

On Saturday, expect flurries and a high of -6 C.