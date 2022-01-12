The bitter cold will subside in Ottawa over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 0 C today. Expect cloudy skies and flurries throughout the day.

It will still be cold this morning with a wind chill of -21 C, but it will feel more like -5 C by this evening.

Overnight – a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -10 C.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. It will be slightly colder with a high of -4 C. It will feel more like -12 C in the morning with the wind chill, and more like -6 C in the afternoon.

The flurries are expected to continue into the evening and temperatures will drop down to -16 C overnight.

The frigid weather will return on Friday and continue into the weekend. On Friday, it will be sunny with a high of 14 C. Temperatures will drop to -26 C overnight.