The bitter cold will subside in Ottawa on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a high of -4 C. It will feel more like -16 C with the wind chill early in the day.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and temperatures will drop to -7 C overnight.

More snow is in the forecast for tomorrow – there’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and evening. It will be much warmer Wednesday with a high of 0 C.

The cold weather returns on Thursday with a high of -9 C. Sunshine could peak through the clouds and there’s a chance of more flurries.