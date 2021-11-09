Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Mild with a chance of showers on Tuesday
Published Tuesday, November 9, 2021 7:37AM EST
Clouds pass by the parliament buildings Wednesday August 19, 2020 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- The warm weather continues in the capital today ahead of cooler temperatures the rest of the week.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 14 C and a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and evening, and temperatures will drop down to 2 C overnight.
Temperatures will still be slightly above the seasonal average tomorrow with a high of 9 C. Expect sunny skies throughout the day.
On Thursday, it will be cloudy with periods of rain overnight. The forecast high is 8 C.