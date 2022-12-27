Ottawa weather: Mainly cloudy with snow tonight
There is a brief break from the snow today, with the chance of a bit of sunshine before more snow begins to fall.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a mainly cloudy sky with a high of -5 C Tuesday and wind chills around -10.
Snow begins after midnight. About 5 cm is expected by morning with a low of -8 C.
Periods of snow should end Wednesday afternoon but there is a risk of freezing drizzle as the temperature rises to a high of 0 C.
A stretch of unseasonably warm weather begins Thursday with clouds and a high of 5 C.
Friday could see a chance of showers and a high of 9 C while Saturday could see rain and a high of 8 C.
Thousands in Ontario, Quebec still in the dark as power outages persist
Following the wild winter storms that began last week, thousands of Canadians are still without power. Residents in parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick began Tuesday in the dark as utility crews worked to restore electricity.
Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
'We're very, very concerned': Delta mayor urging public to prepare for 5-metre king tides
With gusting winds and high tides in the forecast, Delta Mayor George Harvie is sounding the alarm about the possibility of flooding in the city's Boundary Bay and Beach Grove communities.
Convicted murderer escapes Winnipeg minimum security healing lodge
The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) is asking for the public's help in finding a convicted murderer who has escaped from a minimum security healing lodge in Winnipeg.
Holiday passengers arriving without bags as Toronto Pearson airport luggage piles up
Some passengers who have flown out of Toronto Pearson during the frantic holiday season say they've waited days for their bags to show up at their destinations, with little communication on the status of their luggage.
Canadians fined at least $15M for breaking COVID quarantine rules in 2022, data shows
Canadians who were caught violating federal COVID-19 quarantine rules racked up at least $15 million in fines this year, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, but it's not clear how much of that will actually be paid.
Expert warns of 'perfect storm' as the number of police shootings increases in 2022
A tally compiled by The Canadian Press has found police shot 87 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 -- 46 fatally. It was based on available information from police, independent investigative units and reporting from The Canadian Press.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo's snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York's deadliest storm in at least two generations.
Search suspended for Nova Scotia fisherman missing off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning was suspended early Tuesday afternoon.
Airport chaos caused havoc over holidays
A ripple effect from winter storms caused chaos at airports over the holidays forcing some people’s Christmas’ to look a bit different this year.
Wild Lights exhibit helps draw people to Moncton Zoo in the winter
In an effort to turn the zoo into a more year-round attraction, the Wild Lights exhibit helps draw out thousands of locals even in the winter months.
'Special dog' who went missing from Unionville area found deceased
It’s the news no one wanted to hear.
-
New hospital program helps Toronto's homeless, cuts ambulance offload time
A Toronto hospital has opened a stand-alone clinic where paramedics can drop off homeless people who are intoxicated by alcohol so they can recover and then access services.
Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead
A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.
Staff shortage will cause crisis in Quebec's emergency call centres, union warns
The union representing workers in Quebec's pre-hospital emergency care sector is calling for more financial resources to avert what it describes as a 'catastrophic' breakdown in services.
More than 35,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power Tuesday morning
The number of Hydro-Quebec customers without power fell to 35,000 Tuesday morning as crews are trying to respond to about 1,600 different outages province-wide.
Northern Ont. researcher’s book reclaims Indigenous history in the Americas
A researcher at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is being recognized for her work that challenges the traditional approach to American archeology.
Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
OPP investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds
Grey Bruce OPP and Owen Sound police are investigating after a man showed up local hospital with 'apparent gunshots wounds' last week, OPP said.
New Year’s Eve celebration in Victoria Park to highlight local artists
If you’re looking for something fun to do to ring in the New Year this weekend, the “New Year’s Eve in the Park” celebration is focusing on family fun and highlighting local talent as the Forest City rings in the New Year.
'A real loss': one person dead after Gladstone hotel Christmas fire
One person is dead and up to 15 people homeless after a massive fire destroyed a hotel in Gladstone, Man. Christmas Day.
Arrest made following ‘suspicious’ fire in Waterloo
Police have made an arrest in connection to a fire in Waterloo on Sunday which investigators deemed suspicious.
Police searching for thief in Cambridge vehicle theft
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is related to stealing an idle vehicle in Cambridge.
Waterloo Region Grassroots Response looks for additional families to host Ukrainian refugees
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to send refugees searching for safety and more are expected to arrive in Waterloo region over the coming months.
Footage of fatal Strathmore RCMP shooting shows up on social media as police watchdog investigates
Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating in the aftermath of a deadly police shooting involving the Strathmore RCMP. Meanwhile, a portion of the altercation, which occurred early Christmas morning, was posted to social media by a witness.
-
Calgary police charge man, recover gun in connection with September shooting
Police say they've charged a man in connection with a northwest Calgary shooting that happened in September. They also say the gun used in the shooting has been recovered.
Sask. man charged with 2nd degree murder, assault of woman and infant
A Sask. man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a suspicious death in Margo, Sask on Dec. 24.
'The best husband': Sask. couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
Ruth and Hugh Tice tied the knot on Dec. 26. 1947 and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year surrounded by family members.
'Stuck in limbo': Edmontonians stranded as Sunwing flights delayed four days
Despite being told they have a flight coming Tuesday, two Edmontonians stranded in Cancun are not hopeful they'll get to go home soon.
GoFundMe started after Christmas Day fire leaves Beaumont family homeless
The sister of a woman whose house burned down Christmas Day has started a GoFundMe.
Self-published Canadian cookbook star Jean Pare dies at 95 in Edmonton
An Alberta-born international cooking icon and Order of Canada recipient died on Christmas Eve in Edmonton.
Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm
The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.
B.C. Christmas Eve bus crash victim leaves behind young family in India
The cousin of one of the victims of the Christmas Eve bus crash in British Columbia says the new arrival from Punjab, India, leaves behind a wife and two young children.
Vancouver closes parts of seawall ahead of forecasted storm surge, king tide
Stretches of the Vancouver seawall are closed Tuesday as the city braces for potential flooding.
Here's what Regina residents can do with their Christmas trees
The City of Regina is reminding residents to recycle or donate their Christmas trees after their celebrations are all wrapped up.
Moose Jaw police investigate suspicious fire
The Moose Jaw police and fire department are investigating a structure fire that caused about $15,000 in damage on Boxing Day.
'The best husband': Sask. couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
Ruth and Hugh Tice tied the knot on Dec. 26. 1947 and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year surrounded by family members.