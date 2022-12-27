Ottawa weather: Mainly cloudy with snow tonight

There is a brief break from the snow today, with the chance of a bit of sunshine before more snow begins to fall.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a mainly cloudy sky with a high of -5 C Tuesday and wind chills around -10.

Snow begins after midnight. About 5 cm is expected by morning with a low of -8 C.

Periods of snow should end Wednesday afternoon but there is a risk of freezing drizzle as the temperature rises to a high of 0 C.

A stretch of unseasonably warm weather begins Thursday with clouds and a high of 5 C.

Friday could see a chance of showers and a high of 9 C while Saturday could see rain and a high of 8 C.