OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa weather: Mainly cloudy with showers, wind late

    Clouds over the ByWard Market in Ottawa. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) Clouds over the ByWard Market in Ottawa. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

    Cooler temperatures will continue with partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers in the afternoon.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 6 calls for mainly cloudy skies throughout the day and a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon.

    Winds will be up to 15 km/h with a high of 5 C.

    Wind chill will be –5 C.

    Tonight calls for showers ending late this evening then clouding with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

    Winds will flow south at 30 km/h with gusts reaching 50 km/h. Temperatures rising to 10 C by morning.

    The rest of the week calls for mainly cloudy conditions with a chance of rain and flurries.

    Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a high of 11 C.

    Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 2 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the evening.

    The best chance for snow will return Thursday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers.

