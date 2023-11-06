Ottawa weather: Mainly cloudy with showers, wind late
Cooler temperatures will continue with partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 6 calls for mainly cloudy skies throughout the day and a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon.
Winds will be up to 15 km/h with a high of 5 C.
Wind chill will be –5 C.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Tonight calls for showers ending late this evening then clouding with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Winds will flow south at 30 km/h with gusts reaching 50 km/h. Temperatures rising to 10 C by morning.
The rest of the week calls for mainly cloudy conditions with a chance of rain and flurries.
Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a high of 11 C.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 2 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the evening.
The best chance for snow will return Thursday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario to make it mandatory for salaries to be disclosed in job postings
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli troops surround Gaza City. Communications being restored to territory
Israeli troops divided the northern and southern parts of Gaza, as communications across the besieged territory were temporarily cut Monday for a third time since the war started. The troops are expected to enter Gaza City on Monday or Tuesday, Israeli media reported.
Trump's business and political ambitions poised to converge as he testifies in New York civil case
When Donald Trump takes the stand Monday in a Manhattan courtroom to testify in his civil fraud trial, it will be an undeniable spectacle: a former president and the leading Republican presidential candidate defending himself against allegations that he dramatically inflated his net worth.
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers on strike
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers are off the job Monday in the first of a series of one-day strikes.
Ailing Pope Francis meets with European rabbis and condemns antisemitism, terrorism, war
Pope Francis met with European rabbis on Monday and decried antisemitism, war and terrorism in a written speech he declined to read, saying he wasn't feeling well.
Climate activists smash glass protecting Velazquez's Venus painting in London's National Gallery
Two climate change protesters smashed a protective glass panel covering a famous Diego Velazquez oil painting at London's National Gallery, the group Just Stop Oil said Monday.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Antony Blinken's Middle East diplomatic tour wraps without significant progress in a push for a pause in the fighting, the average rent in Canada has reached record levels and some legions are struggling to pay their bills.
Health care, energy costs expected to be focus of premiers meeting in Halifax
Health care and the effect of carbon pricing measures on the rising cost of living across Canada are slated to take centre stage at today's meeting of the country's premiers and territorial leaders in Halifax.
$1M aerial truck destroyed in fire at under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan
A fire truck valued at $1M has been destroyed in a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction townhouse development in Vaughan.
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.
Atlantic
-
Health care is the priority, but several issues require attention at premier's summit
As chair of the forum for Canada’s premiers, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston set the table for a two-day discussion on the very same topic but says there's room for discussions on several other issues.
-
Here's how flame retardants are harming wildlife, humans in Canada
Canada has banned some classes of flame retardants harmful to humans and the environment, but many of the chemicals are still present in the natural world.
-
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario to make it mandatory for salaries to be disclosed in job postings
It will soon be mandatory for Ontario employers to disclose wages or a salary range on job postings.
-
Two males seriously injured in east-end Toronto shooting
Two males sustained serious injuries following a shooting in the city’s east end early Monday morning.
-
LIVE @ 9
LIVE @ 9 Mayor Chow, federal minister to make announcement in Toronto
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to make an announcement on Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Common Front says it will strike again in 2 weeks if negotiations continue to stall
Quebec's Common Front of public sector workers says it will strike again in two weeks if it is unable to come to an agreement with the provincial government.
-
Quebec's English universities to meet with premier about tuition fee hikes
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is slated to meet with the province's three English-language universities on Monday to discuss the proposed tuition fee increases for out-of-province students.
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers on strike
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers are off the job Monday in the first of a series of one-day strikes.
Northern Ontario
-
Snowfall warnings in northern Ontario, 15 cm expected
Heavy snowfall is expected in parts of northern Ontario on Monday, triggering weather alerts by Environment Canada.
-
Southern Ont. man charged with weapons offences are police raid in northern Ont.
A 58-year-old man from Oshawa several weapons-related offences following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Westree, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 35
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued Friday with more testimony from a forensic psychiatrist who was questioned by both the defense and Crown on the accused’s state of mind the day of the London, Ont. vehicle attack.The jury also learned Veltman could not argue he is not criminally responsible for his actions due to his mental illnesses.
-
Two drivers charged with impaired after Meaford RIDE program
Two drivers were charged after going through RIDE programs in Meaford, Ont. Saturday night.
-
'The generator exploded!': Tenants 'shaken up' after apartment building fire
The London Fire Department attended the scene of a fire in an outbuilding of an apartment building Sunday evening,
Winnipeg
-
RCAF Band rallies troops for final rehearsal ahead of tribute concert
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Band is honouring those who served through the power of music.
-
Two women charged in North Point Douglas homicide
Winnipeg police have identified the victim in a North Point Douglas homicide earlier this week, and arrested two women believed to be involved.
-
'Support the veterans': Poppy drive-thru raises funds in Charleswood
Members of the Charleswood Legion were out in full force Sunday, giving away poppies drive-thru style in exchange for donations to help support Canada's veterans.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
-
Final frame: Kitchener bowling alley closing after 64 years
Towne Bowl in Kitchener is saying goodbye after 64 years in the community.
-
CTV Kitchener has a new home!
CTV Kitchener has officially moved and our first broadcasts from our new building aired on Sunday. Here's a look back at where we started and where we're going next.
Calgary
-
Man arrested at demonstration over Israel-Gaza war
Calgary police say a man was arrested during another protest between supporters of Israel and Palestine Sunday afternoon.
-
Health care, energy costs expected to be focus of premiers meeting in Halifax
Health care and the effect of carbon pricing measures on the rising cost of living across Canada are slated to take centre stage at today's meeting of the country's premiers and territorial leaders in Halifax.
-
Pembina Pipeline needs Trans Mountain certainty before considering an offer: CEO
The CEO of Pembina Pipeline Corp. says the company needs more certainty over timing, regulations and costs related to the Trans Mountain expansion project before deciding whether to make an offer for an equity stake in the pipeline.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man in critical condition after medical emergency in police holding cell
A Saskatoon man is in critical condition after going into medical distress in a police holding cell on Saturday.
-
Sask. family sees 'closure' as inquest wraps-up
The family of a man who died while in police custody after being arrested for violating a COVID-19 public health order says they finally got the answers they’ve waited three years for.
-
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.
Edmonton
-
'Sentimental and romantic': Mindbender note rediscovered almost four decades later
For one man, the steel structure of West Edmonton Mall's now dismantled rollercoaster is a reminder of a love for his wife and family.
-
Oilers coach steadfast in belief second-to-last-place team will round into dominant form
The brave faces that've been present for most Edmonton Oilers games this season — 80 per cent of them to be exact, as through 10 games, the National Hockey League squad has won just two — remained present Sunday after practice.
-
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man found out he won the lottery during a power outage
A Penticton resident was in the dark when he found out he had won a shiny prize.
-
Premier 'deeply disturbed' high-risk B.C. sex offender missing on eve of trial
Premier David Eby expressed dismay that a high-risk sex offender walked away from his Vancouver halfway house two days before he was slated for a new trial, CTV News has learned.
-
Over 1,000 people gather to celebrate Diwali at Surrey City Hall
Sunday marked the final day of Diwali, a festival of lights celebrated by more than one billion people around the world from different faiths, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.
Regina
-
'Its not just for one area, it's for everybody': Regina residents worry proposed apartment complex at odds with neighbourhood plans
A newly proposed development in the Douglas Park neighbourhood has many residents wondering what the bylaws for construction of high rise apartments are in Regina's residential areas.
-
'Bad idea': Regina police arrest man after attempting to flee down wrong side of Highway 1
A simple traffic stop for an expired license plate on Friday turned into an arrest after police say a man refused to identify himself and tried fleeing down the wrong side of Highway 1.
-
Investigation into seriously injured Regina man now deemed homicide
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has confirmed that an investigation into a seriously injured man over the weekend is now considered a homicide.