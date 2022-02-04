It will be cold and mainly cloudy in the capital on Friday, but sunshine is on the way.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -9 C today. It will feel more like -21 C with the wind chill this morning, and more like -12 C this afternoon.

It will be cloudy this evening and temperatures will drop to -21 C overnight.

It will be sunny but frigid in the capital tomorrow. The wind chill will make it feel more like -30 C in the morning, and more like -20 C in the afternoon. There will be a risk of frostbite throughout the day.

Expect cloudy skies and a high of -8 C on Sunday.