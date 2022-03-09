Ottawa weather: Mainly cloudy, mild temperatures on Wednesday
It will be a cloudy day in Ottawa and temperatures will be slightly above the average for this time of year.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 1 C. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight and temperatures will drop to -6 C.
It will be even warmer in Ottawa tomorrow – expect a mix of sun and cloud and high of 3 C. It will feel more like -11 C in the morning with the wind chill.
Clouds will roll in tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop to -7 C overnight.
On Friday, it will be cloudy with a high of 0 C. Snow is expected to start overnight and continue into Saturday.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sending another $50 million in specialized equipment to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. Trudeau says he spoke to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone to inform him of the additional aid. He says Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address Canada's parliament.
Russian losses mount as Ukrainians put up unexpected fight
As the losses mount on both sides of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts suggest that the Ukrainian military is putting up a bigger fight than the Russian military anticipated.
WATCH LIVE | Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings, including schools, on March 21, multiple sources say.
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric -- ubiquitous global brands and symbols of U.S. corporate might -- all announced Tuesday they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Night of N.S. shootings, witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car as it went by
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
Ukraine warns of risk of radiation leak at occupied Chornobyl nuclear plant
Ukraine appealed to Russia for a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday to allow repairs to be made to a power line to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, warning that there could be a radiation leak if the electricity outage continued.
Sask. First Nation building its own welfare program to keep Indigenous kids out of foster care
The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan is building its own child welfare program in an effort to keep Indigenous children out of the traditional foster care system.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
OPINION | Don Martin: A nasty fracturing surfaces as the Conservative leadership race kicks off
Two political polar opposites are on a collision course for the Conservative leadership - and the winner could be the leader of the Liberal party, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Atlantic
-
Night of N.S. shootings, witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car as it went by
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
'We feel the urgency': N.S. premier considering options as gas prices reach record high
Gas prices are at an all-time high in the Maritimes and across Canada, and analysts warn the prices will likely continue to climb as Russia’s attack on Ukraine puts pressure on the oil market.
-
Woman charged with attempted murder, robbery in Amherst stabbing
A woman has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after a man was stabbed in Amherst, N.S.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings, including schools, on March 21, multiple sources say.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop to 751, ICU admissions remain under 250
Ontario health officials are reporting a decrease in hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
'New phase of negotiations:' Ontario close to landing $10/day childcare deal
Ontario and the federal government have entered a “new phase of negotiations” that could see a $10-a-day childcare agreement reached within weeks, federal sources tell CTV News Toronto.
Montreal
-
Montreal Symphony Orchestra drops Russian piano prodigy from concerts amid backlash
A young Russian pianist set to perform with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra this week has been struck from the schedule after protest, though the orchestra maintained its praise for the 20-year-old, who has been outspoken against the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
-
Montreal's light-rail REM line east design released
The contractor CDPQ Infra released its design plans for the REM de l'Est light-rail line that will stretch from the centre of the city to Pointe-aux-Trembles near the eastern tip of the Island of Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings, including schools, on March 21, multiple sources say.
-
Ontario's top doctor to give update on plan to 'live with and manage COVID-19' Wednesday
Ontario’s top doctor is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response Wednesday as sources tell CTV News Toronto and CP24 that the government will end mandatory masking in most indoor settings in the coming weeks.
-
Travelling outside of Ontario this March Break? Read this first
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
London
-
NDP trying to pass 'Our London Family Act' before June election
The Ontario New Democrats will move a motion Wednesday at Queen's Park demanding the Ford government pass Bill 86, also known as the 'Our London Family Act' before June's provincial election.
-
Search for missing 10-year-old in Mitchell stretches into fourth day
Crews continue to search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing at Whirl Creek in Mitchell on Sunday.
-
Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings, including schools, on March 21, multiple sources say.
Winnipeg
-
Dangerous driving conditions force cancellation of Manitoba schools, buses
A handful of schools across Manitoba are closed on Wednesday due to the hazardous driving conditions.
-
'It was very disheartening': Tanks drilled, gas stolen from Winnipeg daycare's vans
Amid soaring gas prices in Winnipeg, one daycare centre fears gas theft may be on the rise after someone syphoned gas from its vehicles by drilling holes in the gas tanks.
-
3 in hospital; 80 vehicles involved in series of crashes closing McGillivray Boulevard
Winnipeg police say three people have been taken to hospital after a series of crashes involving around 80 vehicles closed a section of McGillivray Boulevard.
Kitchener
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings, including schools, on March 21, multiple sources say.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop to 751, ICU admissions remain under 250
Ontario health officials are reporting a decrease in hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
'It hasn't even been an hour': Elora rallies to find lost ring on Toronto couple's wedding day
A Toronto couple is thanking the community of Elora for springing into action to help them find a lost ring on their wedding day.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Tuesday marked the second anniversary of Alberta's first report of a confirmed COVID-19 case.
-
Canada can increase oil exports to U.S., but can't fill hole left by Russia: experts
Canadian oil producers have some capacity to immediately increase exports to the U.S., industry insiders and analysts say, but anything they can provide in the short-term won't be enough to fill the gap left behind by Russia.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warmth is around the corner for Calgary
Another day in the dip – but we’re trending up! Warmer days ahead in Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
'One for the record books': Rural Sask. paramedics deliver 3 babies in 1 snowy night
Amid zero visibility conditions, paramedics in Rosthern, Sask. received three emergency calls for women in labour.
-
The federal government is ready to spend $160M to help Saskatoon's transit system. Here's why the city can't access it.
As the City of Saskatoon struggles to maintain its aging bus fleet, $160 million in federal transit cash has been sitting out of reach since 2018.
-
'It’s scary': Saskatoon students navigate news of Russian invasion in the age of social media
University of Saskatchewan student Emma Munday’s extended family is still in the Ukrainian city of L’viv as the Russian invasion rages on.
Edmonton
-
'We are treated like kids': Edmonton drops masking after Alberta moves to take away powers
Edmonton councillors immediately cancelled the city's masking bylaw Tuesday, as the Alberta government moved to take away the ability of all local councils to require masks and vaccines in public spaces.
-
Feds and Alberta to announce high-speed internet progress
Canada's minister of rural economic development is set to make an announcement about improving high-speed internet in Alberta on Wednesday outside of the province's capital city.
-
Canada sending another $50 million in specialized equipment to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. Trudeau says he spoke to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone to inform him of the additional aid. He says Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address Canada's parliament.
Vancouver
-
Ukrainian international student calls out B.C. university for not taking harder stance against invasion
Liliya Syvystka is just weeks away from finishing her film production program at the University of British Columbia, but as she prepares for her final thesis, her mind is focused on her home country and her loved ones back in Ukraine.
-
B.C.'s mountain goat population declining, new study suggests
British Columbia's central coast is losing an animal of significant cultural value to the region's Indigenous people as fewer mountain goats are seen in its craggy peaks, says a new study.
-
B.C. coroner to release report on more than 6,000 illicit-drug-related deaths recorded in 4-year period
B.C.'s chief coroner will release a report Wednesday on thousands of illicit-drug-related deaths recorded in the province over a four-year span.
Regina
-
Yorkton resident wins $20M jackpot on lottery ticket
A Yorkton resident is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after winning a $20 million jackpot.
-
Canada sending another $50 million in specialized equipment to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. Trudeau says he spoke to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone to inform him of the additional aid. He says Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address Canada's parliament.
-
Regina doing what it can to combat large amount of snow
Thanks to more snow and gusty winds residents of Regina woke to near zero visibility Tuesday morning and while most people were commuting to work, city crews were already in storm mode.