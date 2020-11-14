OTTAWA -- Remember earlier this week when there was a humidex? Yeah, that's not happening today.

Environment Canada's forecast for Saturday, Nov. 14 is much more like a mid-November forecast, with a small chance of a few flurries or showers in the morning, followed by a clear but cool afternoon.

Expect grey clouds to stick around until noon. There is a 30 per cent chance of either showers or flurries.

We should see some blue sky in the afternoon before the sun sets (at 4:34). The afternoon high is 4°C.

Cloudy conditions return overnight. The forecast low is -6°C with a wind chill of -10.

Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and rain in the afternoon. Sunday's high is 5°C.

On Monday, expect a 40 per cent chance of flurries or showers through the day and a high of 4°C.

A 30 per cent chance of flurries is in the outlook for Tuesday, with a high of -1°C.