It will be a cold first weekend of February in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory for Friday night and all day Saturday.

With the wind chill it will feel like -29 degrees overnight, and -20 degrees on Saturday.

The forecast calls for a cloudy evening, with skies clearing overnight. Low -21C, with the wind chill making it feel like -29.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of -14C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of -8C.

The outlook for Monday is periods of snow and a high of -5C, while Tuesday will be cloudy.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5C, and a low of -14C.

Frostbite Advisory

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory for Ottawa, urging people take appropriate precautions before going outside.

Tips to prevent frostbite, according to Ottawa Public Health

Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves

Wear a hat

Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks.

Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks.