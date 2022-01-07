Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Frigid temperatures to start the weekend
People brave the brisk weather as a cold snap grips the Nations Capital in Ottawa on Wednesday, January 23, 2013. Temperatures hit a low of -30 C with windchills upwards of -40 C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
It will be a chilly start to the weekend in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for flurries and a high of -10 C today. Snow accumulation will total about 2 cm. The wind will gust to 40km/h this afternoon which will make it feel more like -22 C.
The flurries will end this evening and temperatures will drop to -21 C overnight.
Tomorrow will be sunny but cold with a high of -11 C. It will feel like -25 C in the morning with the wind chill. Flurries are expected to begin in the evening and temperatures will drop to -12 C overnight.
Things will warm up on Sunday – expect periods of snow throughout the day and a high of 1 C.