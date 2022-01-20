Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Frigid temperatures return to the capital
The Bank of Canada is framed in an iron rail as two pedestrians make their way in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
It will be sunny but bitterly cold in Ottawa over the next couple of days.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -16 C today. It will feel more like -26 C with the wind chill.
Temperatures will drop to -27 C overnight and the wind chill will make it feel more like -32 C. There will be a risk of frostbite.
Expect similar weather tomorrow with sunshine and a high of -18 C. It will feel more like -32 C in the morning with the wind chill and more like -22 C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite will continue throughout the day.
Things will warm up slightly on Saturday – expect a high of -13 C and a more sunshine.