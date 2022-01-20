It will be sunny but bitterly cold in Ottawa over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -16 C today. It will feel more like -26 C with the wind chill.

Temperatures will drop to -27 C overnight and the wind chill will make it feel more like -32 C. There will be a risk of frostbite.

Expect similar weather tomorrow with sunshine and a high of -18 C. It will feel more like -32 C in the morning with the wind chill and more like -22 C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite will continue throughout the day.

Things will warm up slightly on Saturday – expect a high of -13 C and a more sunshine.