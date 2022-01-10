Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Frigid temperatures return to the capital
Vehicles travel on snow-covered Carling Ave. in Ottawa, Ont. in this undated photo. (Photo by Sébastien Artaud on Unsplash)
Share:
After a mild Sunday, the cold weather has returned to the capital to start the week.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for high of -9 C, but it will feel more like -22 C with the wind chill this afternoon.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day – there is also a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast.
It will be a frigid night in the capital and there will be a risk of frostbite. Temperatures will drop to -26 C overnight and -34 C with the wind chill.
Tomorrow will be even colder – expect a high of -17 C and sunny skies. It will feel like -34 C with the wind chill in the morning.
Snow is expected to begin tomorrow evening and continue into Wednesday.
Things will warm up slightly on Wednesday - there’s a 60 per cent chance of snow in the forecast and a high of -3 C.