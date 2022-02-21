A freezing rain warning is in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Environment Canada is warning of the possibility of significant ice accretion Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

"A period of light snow mixed with ice pellets is expected tonight. Freezing rain, occasionally mixed with ice pellets, is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon through to Tuesday night," Environment Canada says.

"Exact ice accretion due to freezing rain is fairly uncertain at this time, however, ice accretion amounts may be significant. Difficult travel conditions and power outages are possible."

The warning is in effect for Ottawa, as well as areas such as Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Renfrew, Arnprior, Calabogie, Prescott and Russell, Cornwall, Lancaster, Maxville, Alexandria, Morrisburg, Long Sault, Winchester, Newington, Smiths Falls, and Lanark County.

The warning is also in effect for Gatineau, and parts of western Quebec such as Maniwaki, Gracefield, Low and Wakefield.

The weather forecast for Ottawa calls for periods of snow beginning in the evening and then ending near midnight. About 2 cm is expected. The overnight low is -9 C.

Tuesday will be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of ice pellets in the morning and early in the afternoon. Freezing rain is expected to begin in the afternoon. The high is 2 C. Freezing rain should change to rain showers as the temperature rises above 0.

Wednesday's outlook includes a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -3 C.

Thursday's forecast is sunny with a high of -8 C.