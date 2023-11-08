OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa weather: Freezing rain possible for Ottawa Thursday

    A man walks through a park following freezing rain Monday, April 16, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A man walks through a park following freezing rain Monday, April 16, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    Environment Canada is calling for a risk of freezing rain Thursday morning and early in the afternoon.

    The national weather agency's forecast shows clear skies Wednesday will be covered by increasing clouds late evening and a few flurries beginning overnight.

    There is a risk of freezing rain early Thursday morning and early afternoon with snow and ice pellets amounting to 2 to 4 cm. Wind east at 30 km/h will become light early in the afternoon and a high of 1 C.

    Periods of snow or ice pellets ending in the afternoon will become cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers.

    Environment Canada has not issued a freezing rain warning in Ottawa, but has issued warnings in parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

    Freezing rain is formed when it freezes on impact to form a coating of clear ice on the ground and on exposed objects.

    Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces which can cause a hazard.

    The rest of the week calls for a mix of sun and clouds with highs remaining around 0 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    Analysis

    Analysis Israel targets Hamas tunnels in new phase of Gaza war

    Israel's military is starting the next phase of its war against Hamas, targeting the Islamist group's labyrinth of tunnels and command structures in northern Gaza in an operation that may take months to complete, security sources said.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News