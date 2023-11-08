Ottawa weather: Freezing rain possible for Ottawa Thursday
Environment Canada is calling for a risk of freezing rain Thursday morning and early in the afternoon.
The national weather agency's forecast shows clear skies Wednesday will be covered by increasing clouds late evening and a few flurries beginning overnight.
There is a risk of freezing rain early Thursday morning and early afternoon with snow and ice pellets amounting to 2 to 4 cm. Wind east at 30 km/h will become light early in the afternoon and a high of 1 C.
Periods of snow or ice pellets ending in the afternoon will become cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers.
Environment Canada has not issued a freezing rain warning in Ottawa, but has issued warnings in parts of the Greater Toronto Area.
Freezing rain is formed when it freezes on impact to form a coating of clear ice on the ground and on exposed objects.
Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces which can cause a hazard.
The rest of the week calls for a mix of sun and clouds with highs remaining around 0 C.
