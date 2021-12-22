It will be mild in the capital on Wednesday and flurries are expected throughout the day.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 0 C and a 60 per cent chance of flurries. It will feel more like -12 C in the morning with the wind chill.

It will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will drop to -15 C with a wind chill of -23 C overnight.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a high of -9 C. It will feel like -23 C with the wind chill in the morning. Flurries are expected to begin in the evening and temperatures will drop to -8 C overnight.

Friday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of -6 C. It is expected to snow in the evening on Christmas Eve.