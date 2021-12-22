Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Flurries on Wednesday ahead of temperature drop tomorrow
Parliament Hill and the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa are seen during the winter in this undated photo. (Photo by Erik Mclean of Unsplash)
It will be mild in the capital on Wednesday and flurries are expected throughout the day.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 0 C and a 60 per cent chance of flurries. It will feel more like -12 C in the morning with the wind chill.
It will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will drop to -15 C with a wind chill of -23 C overnight.
Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a high of -9 C. It will feel like -23 C with the wind chill in the morning. Flurries are expected to begin in the evening and temperatures will drop to -8 C overnight.
Friday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of -6 C. It is expected to snow in the evening on Christmas Eve.