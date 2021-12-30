It will be mild in Ottawa over the next few days – temperatures will be above the seasonal average for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. The high is -2 C but it will feel like -8 C with the wind chill.

There’s a chance of more snow or freezing drizzle this evening and temperatures will drop to -7 C overnight.

It will be a mild New Year’s Eve in the capital – the forecast high is 1 C and there’s a 30 per cent chance of snow.

On Saturday, expect a high of 2 C and rain showers or snow.