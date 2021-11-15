Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Flurries in the forecast for Monday
Published Monday, November 15, 2021 7:49AM EST Last Updated Monday, November 15, 2021 11:14AM EST
OTTAWA -- Expect wet flurries and rain throughout the day in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers or wet flurries this morning with a high of 3 C.
There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and temperatures will drop down to -1 C overnight.
It will be cloudy throughout the day on Tuesday with a high of 1 C.
On Wednesday, more snow or rain and a high of 1 C.
