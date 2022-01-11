You’ll want to layer up if you’re going outside – it will be another frigid day in the capital.

Environment Canada’s extreme cold warning remains in effect Tuesday morning and there is a risk of frostbite.

Today’s forecast calls for a high of only -18 C. It will feel more like -30 C with the wind chill this morning, and more like -22 C this afternoon. It will be sunny throughout the day.

Clouds will roll in this evening and things will start to warm up. Flurries are expected to begin overnight, and the forecast low is -8 C.

The flurries will continue into tomorrow and end in the afternoon. Wednesday will be much milder with a high of 0 C.

Expect flurries tomorrow night and an overnight low of -7 C.

On Thursday – a mix of sun and cloud and high of -6 C.