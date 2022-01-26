You will want to bundle up if you’re going outside today – Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa.

Today’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of -17 C, but temperatures will be between -27 C and -34 C this morning and the wind chill value could drop as low as -40 C.

There will be a risk of frostbite throughout the day.

Clouds will roll in this evening and overnight temperatures will drop to -25 C but it will feel more like -33 C with the wind chill.

It will be a warmer day in the capital tomorrow. The forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries and periods of snow beginning in the afternoon. The high will be -6 C but it will feel more like -25 C with the wind chill in the morning, and more like -12 C in the afternoon.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud and high of -12 C on Friday.