Ottawa weather: Extreme cold warning in effect for the capital
A skater's breath trails behind him as he skates on the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016 as an extreme cold warning is in affect, with morning temperatures at -28C, feeling like -38C with the wind chill. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang)
You will want to bundle up if you’re going outside today – Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa.
Today’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of -17 C, but temperatures will be between -27 C and -34 C this morning and the wind chill value could drop as low as -40 C.
There will be a risk of frostbite throughout the day.
Clouds will roll in this evening and overnight temperatures will drop to -25 C but it will feel more like -33 C with the wind chill.
It will be a warmer day in the capital tomorrow. The forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries and periods of snow beginning in the afternoon. The high will be -6 C but it will feel more like -25 C with the wind chill in the morning, and more like -12 C in the afternoon.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud and high of -12 C on Friday.