The frigid weather has returned to the capital and Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa.

You will want to bundle up if you’re going outside because wind chill values could drop as low as -35 C this morning, and there is a risk of frostbite today.

The forecast calls for sunshine and high of -14 C, but it will feel more like -20 C with the wind chill this afternoon.

Expect clear skies this evening, but clouds will roll in overnight and there is a chance of flurries in the forecast. The overnight low will be -19 C but it will like -25 C with the wind chill.

It will be slightly warmer tomorrow – the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -8 C. There is a chance of flurries early in the day and the wind chill will make it feel more like -23 C in the morning.

Tomorrow’s overnight low will be -17 C.

The mild weather is expected to return on Wednesday. The forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 0 C.