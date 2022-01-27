Environment Canada has lifted the extreme cold warning in Ottawa and it will start to warm up this afternoon.

Today’s forecast calls for a high of -7 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 C this afternoon.

Flurries will continue this evening and up to 5cm of snow could fall overnight. Temperatures will drop down to -12 C, but it will feel more like -18 C with the wind chill.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow and a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. It will be sunny in the afternoon and Friday’s forecast high is -14 C.

The temperature will drop to -17 C tomorrow afternoon and the wind chill will make it feel more like -24 C.

Expect sunshine and a high of -15 C on Saturday.