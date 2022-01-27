Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Extreme cold warning ends
People walk on the snow-covered street in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood during a major snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect with Environment Canada predicting between 15 to 30 cm of snow by tonight. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Environment Canada has lifted the extreme cold warning in Ottawa and it will start to warm up this afternoon.
Today’s forecast calls for a high of -7 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 C this afternoon.
Flurries will continue this evening and up to 5cm of snow could fall overnight. Temperatures will drop down to -12 C, but it will feel more like -18 C with the wind chill.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow and a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. It will be sunny in the afternoon and Friday’s forecast high is -14 C.
The temperature will drop to -17 C tomorrow afternoon and the wind chill will make it feel more like -24 C.
Expect sunshine and a high of -15 C on Saturday.