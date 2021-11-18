OTTAWA -- It will be mild in the capital on Thursday but you will need to bring your umbrella when leaving home.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for showers in the morning and a high of 11 C. Temperatures will drop down to 4 C later this afternoon.

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain this evening which will turn into a chance of flurries. The overnight low is -2 C but it will feel more like -6 C with the wind chill.

Tomorrow, there’s a chance of flurries and a high of 2 C.

On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C.