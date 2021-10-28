Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Expect a cloudy and windy day on Thursday
Published Thursday, October 28, 2021 7:41AM EDT
(Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
It will be mainly cloudy in the capital today with wind gusts expected to reach 40 km/h this morning.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a cloudy day with a high of 10 C. The wind will become light this afternoon. The temperature is expected to drop to 0 C overnight.
The clouds will stick around tomorrow morning, but the sun could peak through around noon. The forecast high is 11 C and showers will roll in tomorrow evening.
Expect a rainy weekend – with showers and a high of 9 C on Saturday.
Periods of rain and a high of 11 C are in the forecast for Halloween.