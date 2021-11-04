OTTAWA -- It will be cool but sunny in the capital on Thursday ahead of slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 4 C and a wind chill of -3 C this morning. Expect sun throughout the day and some cloud patches this evening. Overnight temperatures will drop to -6 C, but it will feel more like -8 C with the wind chill.

Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 7. You may need a warm jacket in the morning – it will feel like -8 C with the wind chill.

On Saturday, the temperature is expected to rise slightly – expect a high of 9 C and a mix of sun and cloud.