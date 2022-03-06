Ottawa weather: Double-digit high with a chance of showers

A double-digit high is in the forecast for Ottawa today.

Environment Canada's weather forecast includes a high of 12 C Sunday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

The typical high this time of year is closer to 0 C.

By 12 noon it was already 9 C, with some sunny breaks.

The warming temperature prompted the closure of the Rideau Canal Skateway for the season. Skaters took to the ice for the final day of skating on Saturday before the surface was closed.

A freezing rain warning that was in effect overnight has ended, but a special weather statement warning of wind gusts of up to 80 km/h remains in effect.

"Strong southwest winds will develop this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Winds will gradually ease this evening," Environment Canada says.

The above-average high will not last very long. The temperature is expected to fall back to -1 C overnight.

Monday's forecast is cloudy with periods of snow mixed with ice pellets and a high of 0 C.

Sunshine is back in the forecast on Tuesday, with a high of 1 C.

Wednesday is looking sunny with a high of 4 C.